Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $68,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,167,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,040. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

