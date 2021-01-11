Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $58,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $13.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $769.62. 30,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $759.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $704.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.