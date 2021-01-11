Huntington National Bank Has $112.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $112,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $241.28. The stock had a trading volume of 70,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,180. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $242.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

