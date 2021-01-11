Huntington National Bank Has $30.72 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.86. 109,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,100. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.