Huntington National Bank Has $35.15 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $35,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.79. 602,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,076,779. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

