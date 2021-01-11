Huntington National Bank Has $38.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 930.9% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 258,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $736.99. 10,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

