Huntington National Bank Has $68.29 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $360.94. 186,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

