Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $203,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $53.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,129.63. 156,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,181.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,148.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

