Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

TGT traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.79. 317,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,880. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.