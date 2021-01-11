Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4,088.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $109.08. 372,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,260. The company has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.