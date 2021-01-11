Huntington National Bank Purchases 11,655 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $72,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after buying an additional 112,470 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.77. 20,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $286.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. BidaskClub cut Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.