Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,233 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.41. 38,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.76. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $690,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,651.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

