Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,954 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $77,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,480. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.