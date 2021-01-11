Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $44,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $364.51. The company had a trading volume of 80,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.