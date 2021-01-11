Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $49,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded up $17.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $519.28. 42,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.44. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $522.25. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

