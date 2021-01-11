Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $81,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,864,000 after acquiring an additional 129,868 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 150,858 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.95. 170,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.26. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

