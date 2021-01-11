Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $105,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.98. The stock had a trading volume of 255,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,840. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.33. The company has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

