Huntington National Bank Sells 13,277 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

AXP stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,420. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

