Huntington National Bank Sells 13,340 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

XOM stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. 1,666,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

