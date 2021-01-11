Huntington National Bank Sells 1,857 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $2,964,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

ECL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

