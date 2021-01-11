Hxro Reaches Market Cap of $31.55 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $31.55 million and $541,912.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

HXRO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,141,316 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

