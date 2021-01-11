Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Up 14.1%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.53. Approximately 463,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 542,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

