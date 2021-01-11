HyperCash Market Capitalization Achieves $30.78 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $16.48 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.89 or 1.00310305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00379127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00484259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00142751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002232 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027083 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars.

