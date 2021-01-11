HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $14,077.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00109632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00258955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00061464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.12 or 0.85650907 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

