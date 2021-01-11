Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0428

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $35,650.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 coins and its circulating supply is 25,880,259 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

