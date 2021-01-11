I/O Coin (IOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,353.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00348274 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00025276 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001712 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.00900355 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,626,661 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.