IAMGOLD’s (IAG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 4,498,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Russell Frank Co increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,062,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 786,546 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 327,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 13,765,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 186,077 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,567,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 521,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

