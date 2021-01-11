iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 12,234,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,715,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iBio by 5,029.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iBio by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

