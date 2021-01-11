ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $83,782.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $494,457.50 and approximately $83,782.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

