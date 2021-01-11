iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $8.89 on Monday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $508.21 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.69.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

