iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Shares Down 8.3%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) shares traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 443,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 847,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

