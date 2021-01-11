ICON Market Cap Achieves $350.06 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $350.06 million and $79.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,335,542 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

