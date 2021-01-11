Idea Chain Coin Trading 75.4% Lower Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $114.27 million and approximately $163,641.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00006394 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 75.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.