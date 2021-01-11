Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Stock Price Up 50%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,041,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,507,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.