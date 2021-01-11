IDEX (IDEX) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00061938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.68 or 0.89419403 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

