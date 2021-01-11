Idle 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $273,849.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Idle token can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00008463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $273,849.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00062180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.01 or 0.88047142 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,380 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

