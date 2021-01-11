iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $379.80

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 379.80 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.87), with a volume of 33045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £708.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

Get iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 49.40 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.