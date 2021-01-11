iExec RLC Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.09 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $78.11 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002801 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.