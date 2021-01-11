IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $18,744.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TRX Market, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.