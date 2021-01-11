IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Up 4.6% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $502,737.10 and $90,413.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

