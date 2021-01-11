II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.44

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 50039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

