II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.44

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 50039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

