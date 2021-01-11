ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $228,139.81 and $34,696.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000194 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000978 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001180 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,757,175 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

