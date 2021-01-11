IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.73

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley raised IMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

