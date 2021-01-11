IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

IMIAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $35.73 on Monday. IMI has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

