Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $888.00

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 888 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 885.15 ($11.56), with a volume of 18887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.47).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 679.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 520.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £840,000 ($1,097,465.38). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,177 shares of company stock valued at $220,826,342.

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

