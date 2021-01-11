Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 27.4%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shot up 27.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $54.70. 1,960,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 499,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Impinj alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $843,672. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Impinj by 84.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.