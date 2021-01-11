Impinj Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,990 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 call options.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $419,470.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,247 shares in the company, valued at $12,381,390.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $843,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Impinj by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 26.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,920. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

