Incyte Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Incyte in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,961,000 after buying an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Incyte by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 16.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

