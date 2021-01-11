indaHash (IDH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 138.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $12,685.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, indaHash has traded up 86.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03924023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

indaHash Profile

IDH is a token. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

